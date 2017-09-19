Pea Ridge Man Facing Charges After Police Find 7.1 Grams In His Backpack

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — A man is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver after being stopped by police on Monday (Sept. 18), according to Pea Ridge police.

Officers with the Pea Ridge Police Department found Hunter Jones, 27, walking near Slack Street, according to the arrest report.

The report states he had been walking on the side of the road, but had completely turned his body to watch an officer as they drove by him. Officers said his physical description matched another suspect sought by police in unrelated crimes, so they made contact with Jones.

Police said in the process of explaining to him why contact had been made the subject “acted extremely nervous.”

According to the report, it was determined Jones was on parole with a search waiver on file. During the search of his backpack, officers found 7.1 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, according to the report. The drugs later tested positive for meth.

Jones was taken to the Benton County Jail, and is facing charges of possession of controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.