Poteau City Council Member Charged With Petit Larceny After Being Accused Of Stealing Petitions

POTEAU (KFSM) — A Poteau city councilman was charged with three counts of petit larceny on Tuesday (Sept. 19), according to court records.

LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seal said Winford Webb was booked and bonded out Tuesday afternoon on a larceny warrant.

Webb is accused of stealing petitions from local store counters in Poteau after city council members approved $3,000 a month for the Wolf Ridge Country Club to provide a discounted golf program for kids.

Residents voiced their concerns about the decision at city meetings and said they felt like tax payer money was going toward the program.

A citizen said she noticed several petitions containing hundreds of signatures vanish. Surveillance video shows Webb taking the petitions from the counter. Webb would not go on camera at the time, but did not deny it was him in the video.

This is a developing story.