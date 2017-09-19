Click Here To Donate To Hurricane Relief Efforts

School Board Election Results For Washington And Benton Counties

Posted 10:33 pm, September 19, 2017

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The polls were open Tuesday (Sept. 19) for area school board elections in Washington and Benton Counties.

Benton County results: 

Bentonville school board zone 2:

  • Brent Leas – 510
  • Amy Gillespie – 200

Decatur school board zone 2:

  • Amy Brooks – 16

Decatur school board zone 4

  • Darleen Holly – 8

Decatur School District millage vote

  • For – 43
  • Against – 4

Gentry School District millage vote

  • For – 6
  • Against – 0

Gravette school board position 1

  • Jay Oliphant – 122
  • James H, Brown, Jr. – 116

Gravette school board position 2

  • Jodi Moore – 152
  • Reagena Davis – 81

Gravette school board position 4

  • Dr. Ty Russell – 223

Gravette School District millage vote

  • For – 191
  • Against 42

Pea Ridge school board position 2

  • Sandy Button – 1

Pea Ridge school district millage

  • For – 1
  • Against – 0

Rogers school board zone 1

  • Edgar A. Hernandez – 5

Siloam Springs school board zone 2

  • Connie Matchell – 25
  • Brad Edwards – 21

Siloam Springs school board zone 4

  • Brian Lamb – 5

Siloam Springs school district millage

  • For – 52
  • Against – 10

Washington County results: 

Board of Directors  Fayetteville Zone 4

  • Traci Farrah – 4

45.65 Mill School Tax Fayetteville School District #1

  •  For Tax – 7
  • Against Tax – 1

Board of Directors  Position 5 Farmington School District #6

  • Mindy Grusing .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        70   32.41
  • Doug Williams .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       146   67.59

42.60 Mill School Tax Farmington School District #6

  •  For Tax – 186
  •  Against Tax – 34

Board of Directors  Position 5 Elkins School District #10

 

  • Troy Kestner  – 1

44.2 Mill School Tax Elkins School District #10

 

  •  For Tax – 1
  •  Against Tax –  0

Board of Directors Position 1 Prairie Grove School District #23

  • Mark Beaver – 83
  • Whitney Woods Bryant – 128

42.9 Mill School Tax Prairie Grove School District #23

 

  • For Tax – 142
  • Against Tax – 70

Board of Directors Lincoln Zone 3

 

  •  Richard Watson – 22
  •  Kendra Moore  – 35

42.7 Mill School Tax Lincoln School District #48

 

  • For Tax  – 52
  • Against Tax – 38

Board of Directors Springdale Zone 4

 

  • Randy Hutchinson – 1

40.5 Mill School Tax Springdale School District #50

 

  • For Tax  – 1
  • Against Tax – 0

Board of Directors Greenland Zone 7

 

  • Patricia Morris – 0

39.5 Mill School Tax Greenland School District #95

 

  • For Tax  – 0
  • Against Tax – 0

Board of Directors Position 5

West Fork School District #141

 

  • Karen Daugherity – 180

41.6 Mill School Tax West Fork School District #141

 

  • For Tax – 113
  • Against Tax – 110