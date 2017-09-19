School Board Election Results For Washington And Benton Counties
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The polls were open Tuesday (Sept. 19) for area school board elections in Washington and Benton Counties.
Benton County results:
Bentonville school board zone 2:
- Brent Leas – 510
- Amy Gillespie – 200
Decatur school board zone 2:
- Amy Brooks – 16
Decatur school board zone 4
- Darleen Holly – 8
Decatur School District millage vote
- For – 43
- Against – 4
Gentry School District millage vote
- For – 6
- Against – 0
Gravette school board position 1
- Jay Oliphant – 122
- James H, Brown, Jr. – 116
Gravette school board position 2
- Jodi Moore – 152
- Reagena Davis – 81
Gravette school board position 4
- Dr. Ty Russell – 223
Gravette School District millage vote
- For – 191
- Against 42
Pea Ridge school board position 2
- Sandy Button – 1
Pea Ridge school district millage
- For – 1
- Against – 0
Rogers school board zone 1
- Edgar A. Hernandez – 5
Siloam Springs school board zone 2
- Connie Matchell – 25
- Brad Edwards – 21
Siloam Springs school board zone 4
- Brian Lamb – 5
Siloam Springs school district millage
- For – 52
- Against – 10
Washington County results:
Board of Directors Fayetteville Zone 4
- Traci Farrah – 4
45.65 Mill School Tax Fayetteville School District #1
- For Tax – 7
- Against Tax – 1
Board of Directors Position 5 Farmington School District #6
- Mindy Grusing . . . . . . . . . 70 32.41
- Doug Williams . . . . . . . . . 146 67.59
42.60 Mill School Tax Farmington School District #6
- For Tax – 186
- Against Tax – 34
Board of Directors Position 5 Elkins School District #10
- Troy Kestner – 1
44.2 Mill School Tax Elkins School District #10
- For Tax – 1
- Against Tax – 0
Board of Directors Position 1 Prairie Grove School District #23
- Mark Beaver – 83
- Whitney Woods Bryant – 128
42.9 Mill School Tax Prairie Grove School District #23
- For Tax – 142
- Against Tax – 70
Board of Directors Lincoln Zone 3
- Richard Watson – 22
- Kendra Moore – 35
42.7 Mill School Tax Lincoln School District #48
- For Tax – 52
- Against Tax – 38
Board of Directors Springdale Zone 4
- Randy Hutchinson – 1
40.5 Mill School Tax Springdale School District #50
- For Tax – 1
- Against Tax – 0
Board of Directors Greenland Zone 7
- Patricia Morris – 0
39.5 Mill School Tax Greenland School District #95
- For Tax – 0
- Against Tax – 0
Board of Directors Position 5
West Fork School District #141
- Karen Daugherity – 180
41.6 Mill School Tax West Fork School District #141
- For Tax – 113
- Against Tax – 110