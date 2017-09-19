Sebastian County Sheriff’s Department Looking For Driver Who Hit A County Road Crew Worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) -- Investigators with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department is looking for a driver they say hit a county road crew worker.

Investigators said the worker, Matthew Ball was working with a Sebastian County road crew Friday ( Sept. 15.) on Bear Hollow Road near Greenwood.

"There was a gentleman coming up on us pretty fast and I was trying to tell him to slow down," Ball said. "He stopped right there where I was at and roughly told me to get off the road. I told the gentleman I was doing my job and he took off very abruptly and ran over my foot,."

Ball was wearing steel toe boots, a piece of footwear he says saved his foot.

"I possibly could have ended up with a broken foot and some major bruising," he said.

The Sebastian County Sheriff's Department is treating this case as an aggravated assault. They are currently looking for the driver of a grey Chevy pickup.

"On the left rear bumper where it says what it is, Chevy Silverado, we believe that writing to be in red. We believe it's driven by a Hispanic male maybe heavy set with some facial hair. He was wearing a ball cap," said Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators said the pick up is a 2003 or 2004 model pickup.

If you have any information about the driver, call the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department at (479)783-1051.