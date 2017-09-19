Senior Center Struggling To Deliver Meals To Homebound Seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALMA (KFSM) -- As she revved the engine of one of the cars, it roared an abnormal roar.

"It sounds terrible," remarked Lori Oliver of the Alma Senior Center.

The senior center is struggling to deliver meals to seniors.

"We deliver around 150 'Meals On Wheels' to Alma."

It's struggling because its fleet of vehicles are in bad shape.

"Our mechanic told us he's just putting Band-Aids on them now because there's really not a whole lot he can do."

Alma Senior Center is a nonprofit and isn't able to purchase new vehicles.

"I would love to have dollars, but we would take an SUV," said Oliver.

The transmission is out on one car, another is just blown out, and a third is on its last legs -- running at over 200,000 miles.

Meaning seniors -- some of whom only eat once a day at times -- are in danger of missing out on meals.

Jimmy White, a lifelong Alma native, says he can't fix his own.

"People would just be in a world of hurt, "he said, "It's vitally important."

White, like so many other homebound seniors is hoping to keep the program from running on empty.