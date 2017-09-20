5NEWS Weather: Maria Emerges as Category 3

Hurricane Maria slammed in Puerto Rico on Wednesday as a strong Category 4 Hurricane with estimated winds over 150mph.

The storm made a direct hit on the island with the path of the hurricane essentially tracking across the middle of the county.

The country was 100% without power as of late Wednesday.

The future track of the storm shows the U.S. Virgin Islands with potential impacts along the east coast by earlier next week. The speed of the cold front that is set to cool-down Arkansas and Oklahoma next week will eventually be the driving force in steering Maria and determining whether or not the storm brushes the east coast or remains at sea.

-Garrett