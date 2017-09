Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- A little girl in Benton County had a surprise guest at her birthday party thanks to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies had heard that a little girl named Sophia was having a birthday party, and that she wants to be a K9 deputy when she grows up.

The deputies surprised her at her party and brought their K9's with them.

Deputies said Sophia was excited.