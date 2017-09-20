Benton County Planning Board Approves Medical Marijuana Cultivation Facility Proposal

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Benton County planning board voted to approve a proposal on Wednesday (Sept. 20) for a medical marijuana cultivation facility near Gentry.

The board voted 5 to 2, and now the land owners and engineers will meet with building and safety.

If their medical marijuana application is approved by the state, the property owners plans to develop the property into a medical marijuana cultivation facility.

Many residents who live near the property spoke out against the project at a planning board meeting in early September. The board tabled the vote at that time, wanting to learn more about the security of the area.