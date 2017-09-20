DadBag Fanny Pack Combines Fashion Trend With Dad Bod

Fanny packs are back, and a man in London has combined the fashion trend with “dad bods.”

Designer Albert Pukies said he made the DadBag because he’s desperate to have a “dad bod” but he’s also concerned about the health risks associated with it.

The fanny pack comes with a print of a belly in various shades so customers can match them to their skin tone, and there are six styles to choose from.

“The Bobby” is pale and hairless, and “The Sherman” comes with stomach hair.

The fanny packs are meant to be work right in front to make it look like the person’s stomach is hanging out of their shirt.

Pukies said he’s looking for partners to mass produce the product.

#dadbag A post shared by The Dadbag (@thedadbag) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

