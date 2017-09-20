Del Monte To Close Siloam Springs Plant

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — After two years of production, Del Monte Foods will close its plant in Siloam Springs immediately, affecting more than 200 employees, according to a news release.

Del Monte Foods sold its Sager Creek vegetable business to McCall Farms, Inc. and the Siloam Springs facility closed as a result of the sale.

A company official said some employees will stay on to help with the transition after the sale. There won’t be any severance pay, but former employees will be compensated and benefit-eligible for 60 days, the official said.

“The Sager Creek brands do not align with the long-term business strategies and growth opportunities for Del Monte Foods,” said Dave Meyers, chief operating officer of Del Monte Foods. “This divesture allows us to focus our energy and resources to strengthen our core business, driving innovation and exploring new products and experiences that meet the evolving needs of today’s consumer.”

Del Monte Foods will continue to be the point of service for all retail and foodservice customers of Sager Creek through early 2018, and will work closely with McCall Farms to support a seamless transition to the McCall’s organization, the release said.

This morning, employees were scene leaving the plant at 1020 E. Jefferson St. carrying boxes.

Del Monte came to Siloam Springs in March 2015 after buying the Sager Creek Vegetable Company.

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and city officials referred all comments to Del Monte Foods. A city spokeswoman said it’s too early to determine the economic impact of the plant’s closing on the city.

