Doctors Offer Tips On Tattoo and Piercing Risks

Tattoos and piercings have become a widely accepted part of American culture, but before you dive right in, doctors are issuing some advice.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said people should weigh the consequences of getting ink or putting holes in their body.

Infections are a real consequence of body modifications, so a spokesperson say some research goes a long way for teens and parents.

AAP's spokesperson said choose a salon that's sterile and regulated by the state.

Also, make sure your vaccinations are current, know the law.

Some states prohibit teens from getting body modifications, others require parental consent.