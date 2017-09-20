Fort Smith Fire Department Employee Disciplined For Having Sex While On Duty

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith Fire Department employee was disciplined for having sexual relations with women while on duty at several Fort Smith fire stations, city administrator Carl Geffken said.

The alleged misconduct took place from October 2013 to the summer of 2015. Geffken said Chief Christensen reached out to human resources and they scheduled a time to meet with the woman involved and the employee’s estranged wife to take statements.

While the investigation has not officially closed, it appears that at the alleged time of misconduct the fire department was aware of similar allegations and were responsive through investigation, according to Geffken. He said the employee was disciplined and no similar conduct has been found to have taken place since.

Geffken said the city recently received a complaint about a firefighter having physical relation with women in the firehouse, and that is why the information was released.

He said he will bring this to the attention of the board of directors in the event the employee wants to go public regarding the allegations.