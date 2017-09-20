Hurricane Maria Barrels Into Puerto Rick As Monster Storm

PUERTO RICO (CBS News) — Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with winds of 155 mph, and it was expected to punish the island with life-threatening winds for 12 to 24 hours, forecasters said.

The storm weakened slightly overnight, but officials there predict entire towns will have to be rebuilt.

Overnight, it pounded St. Croix, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Puerto Rico had long been spared from a direct hit by hurricanes that tend to veer north or south of the island. The last Category 4 hurricane landfall in Puerto Rico occurred in 1932, and the strongest storm to ever hit the island was San Felipe in 1928 with winds of 160 mph.

For more, CLICK HERE.