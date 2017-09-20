× Illinois Man Dies In Workplace Accident At Siloam Springs Mill

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Police have released the name of Illinois man who died Tuesday (Sept. 19) in a workplace accident at Powell Feed Mill, according to a news release.

Aaron Newman, 27, of Granite City, Ill., was killed about 4:05 p.m. Tuesday at the plant at 901 E. Jefferson St. Police say no foul play is suspected.

Siloam Springs police referred further questions to the Benton County Coroner’s office.

In July, a supervisor at Homebrand Products — also in Siloam Springs — was electrocuted.

Brosch, 46, died July 26 at the hospital after emergency responders tried to save his life.