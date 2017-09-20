OU’s President Announces Retirement At End Of School Year

NORMAN (KFSM) — The University of Oklahoma President David Boren announced his retirement at the end of the school year. The retirement will be effective June 30, 2018, our sister station KFOR reports.

Boren, 76, said he would make an “important announcement” about the university’s future on Wednesday (Sept. 20).

He said that he feels like he accomplished what he sought to do when he first became the university’s president in 1994.

“I always understood that there would come a time when I would pass the baton on to a new president,” Boren said.

He said that he wanted to retire when the university was at maximum strength, and that he felt now was the time to do so. He said he hopes a successor is named when his retirement is official. If no one is selected, he said he will remain as president until a new president is chosen.

“Serving as your president has been the most rewarding period of my life,” Boren said.

Boren is the first person in state history to have served as Governor of Oklahoma, U.S. Senator and President of the University of Oklahoma. He also served in the Oklahoma Legislature.