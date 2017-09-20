Ozark Guidance Receives $10,000 Grant For Holiday Program

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Ozark Guidance has received a $10,000 grant for its Children’s Holiday Program from the Northwest Medical Center Auxiliary, according to a news release.

The funds will benefit 150 low-income children in Northwest Arkansas during the winter holidays. Children from 3 to 17 years old in Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties are eligible.

“This gift is so important in helping us achieve our mission of saving and changing lives,” said Dr. Laura H. Tyler, chief executive officer at Ozark Guidance, on Tuesday (Sept. 19). “We could not provide holiday needs for these children without your support.”

Ozark Guidance serves low-income children through several programs, including therapeutic day treatment, school based services, outpatient, and therapeutic foster care.

The Auxiliary, which has been supported Ozark Guidance and its pgraoms since 1998, said these these activities fit within the Auxiliary’s focus of families and children under Human Services.

“We are so appreciative of this gift,” said Steven R. Hinds, director of Philanthropy and Development at Ozark Guidance. “The willingness of Northwest Medical Center Auxiliary to provide funds to help put a smile on the face of local children is truly special.”

Ozark Guidance is a local, nonprofit behavioral health care center serving Northwest Arkansas with offices in Bentonville, Berryville, Fayetteville, Huntsville, Rogers, Siloam Springs, and Springdale, according to its website.