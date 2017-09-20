Police Investigate Shots Fired Call In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are investigating after a shots fired call at the Varsity House Apartments in Fayetteville late Tuesday night (Sept. 19).

The complex is located on South English Place and West 11th Street near the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Officers said the call came in after 11:30 p.m., and police were on the scene for several hours investigating the area. Officers tell us no one was injured, and no suspects have been arrested at this time.

5NEWS is working to bring you more on this developing story.