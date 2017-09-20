Police: Possible Threat Made To Rogers Heritage High School

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are investigating after a possible social media threat was made toward Heritage High School, prompting a brief lockdown Wednesday (Sept. 20) morning.

“The school took this threat seriously and the Rogers Police Department was notified,” said Keith Foster, Rogers police spokesman. “As a precaution, students were held in place until it was confirmed that there was no longer a threat. All the students are safe they are continuing with a regular school day.”

Police did not divulge the exact nature of the alleged threat.

Heritage principal Karen Steen sent message to parents at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday alerting them of the possible threat. She said the school took the threat seriously and involved police as a precaution.