Sallisaw Police Search For Suspect Wanted In Multiple Purse Thefts

SALLISAW (KFSM) -- On Monday (Sept 18.), Sallisaw Police said a vehicle parked at the Shadow Creek Golf Course was broken into by a suspect breaking the window. A police report states two purses under the seat were stolen.

Sallisaw police said credit cards and debit cards stolen from the purses were used at the Sallisaw Walmart and the Alma Walmart to purchase gift cards.

"My understanding it's over $500 and there's multiple charges maybe some outside of our area," said Captain Jeff Murray with the Sallisaw Police Department.

Sallisaw police captured a woman they believe to be the suspect from surveillance video at Sallisaw Walmart. They are asking if anyone knows the woman to call the Sallisaw Police Department.

Sallisaw Police are working with other police agencies regionally to see if they have worked cases similar with the same suspect description in hopes of identifying the woman.