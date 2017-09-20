War Eagle Bridge Reopens To Travelers

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) – The War Eagle Bridge has reopened to travelers following about four months of construction to restore it.

The restoration project began during May 2017, a news release states. War Eagle Bridge was constructed in 1907.

Anyone interested is encouraged to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the finalized project, which took years to plan. It will happen Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. at the bridge. Attendees are asked to park in the field off War Eagle Road, according to the release.