FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Well known orthodontist Dr. Henry Udouj, Jr. died in Fort Smith on Monday (Sept. 18). He was 72.

He was co-owner of Udouj Orthodontics with his son. He was a member of the Fort Smith Dental Association, the American Association of Orthodontists, and the Southwest Orthodontic Association.

Dr. Udoij was also a veteran of the United States Army.

The family will greet friends at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday (Sept. 21) at 5 p.m. until Rosary at 6 p.m.