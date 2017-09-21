5NEWS Weather: Arlington Texas Weather

Hot weather continues locally and regionally for those of you driving south to watch the Hogs take on Texas A&M in Arlington this weekend.

Here’s the weather for the DFW Area for the next few days:

Friday High: 93º Low: 76º Cloudy early, then clearing. Heat index 100-105º

Saturday High: 94º Low: 74º Mostly Sunny; Heat index 105º

Sunday High: 95º Low: 72º Sunny but windy. South Gusts 20mph+



With current gas prices around $2.25/gallon and average vehicles getting 25 miles-per-gallon, here’s how much you can expect to spend round-trip from Arkansas to Arlington and back.

From Bentonville: Travel Time: 5:50hr (375mi) Cost: $67.50

From Fayetteville: Travel Time 5:22hr (347mi) Cost: $62.46

From Fort Smith: Travel Time 4:42hr (295mi) Cost: $53.10

-Garrett