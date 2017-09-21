5NEWS Weather: Arlington Texas Weather
Hot weather continues locally and regionally for those of you driving south to watch the Hogs take on Texas A&M in Arlington this weekend.
Here’s the weather for the DFW Area for the next few days:
- Friday
- High: 93º Low: 76º
- Cloudy early, then clearing. Heat index 100-105º
- Saturday
- High: 94º Low: 74º
- Mostly Sunny; Heat index 105º
- Sunday
- High: 95º Low: 72º
- Sunny but windy. South Gusts 20mph+
With current gas prices around $2.25/gallon and average vehicles getting 25 miles-per-gallon, here’s how much you can expect to spend round-trip from Arkansas to Arlington and back.
- From Bentonville: Travel Time: 5:50hr (375mi) Cost: $67.50
- From Fayetteville: Travel Time 5:22hr (347mi) Cost: $62.46
- From Fort Smith: Travel Time 4:42hr (295mi) Cost: $53.10
-Garrett