5NEWS Weather: Arlington Texas Weather

Hot weather continues locally and regionally for those of you driving south to watch the Hogs take on Texas A&M in Arlington this weekend.

Here’s the weather for the DFW Area for the next few days:

  • Friday
    • High: 93º Low: 76º
    • Cloudy early, then clearing. Heat index 100-105º
  • Saturday
    • High: 94º Low: 74º
    •  Mostly Sunny; Heat index 105º
  • Sunday
    • High: 95º Low: 72º
    • Sunny but windy. South Gusts 20mph+

With current gas prices around $2.25/gallon and average vehicles getting 25 miles-per-gallon, here’s how much you can expect to spend round-trip from Arkansas to Arlington and back.

  • From Bentonville: Travel Time: 5:50hr (375mi) Cost: $67.50
  • From Fayetteville: Travel Time 5:22hr (347mi) Cost: $62.46
  • From Fort Smith: Travel Time 4:42hr (295mi) Cost: $53.10

