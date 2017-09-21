UA Student Captures Giant Alligator In SE Arkansas

DUMAS (KFSM) — A University of Arkansas student caught a mammoth alligator last week in the marshes of southeast Arkansas.

Martin Lee Walt captured an 11-foot, 516-pound alligator on Sept. 15 in Dumas, which is near the Arkansas-Mississippi state line.

The catch is just shy of the state record, which belongs to Michael Cottingham. According to Outdoor Life, Cottingham caught a 13-foot, 1,000-pound alligator in Lake Millwood, another prime spot for alligators in southwest Arkansas.

Big Arkie — arguably the state’s most famous alligator — was also a 13-foot behemoth. He was captured in 1952 near Hope and later put on exhibit at the Little Rock Zoo. He died in captivity in 1970 and was later mounted at the state Game and Fish Commission office.