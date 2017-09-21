Garrett’s Blog: Hurricane Maria’s Track Shifts East

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows a more eastward track in Hurricane Maria.

The storm could bring Tropical Storm conditions to parts of the Bahamas this weekend but the shift in a more eastward track will keep the majority of the storm off the east coast.

Currently, it appears the cold front that’s set to move across our area will nudge Maria a little farther east which *should* prevent the storm from directly affecting the northeast.

Fingers crossed!

-Garrett