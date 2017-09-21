Little Rock Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Police in Little Rock are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Thursday morning (Sept. 21).

According to our Little Rock sister station THV 11, a man is in critical condition after being shot by LRPD while investigating a rape and stabbing.

No officers were reportedly injured, and the suspect’s name as well as the officers involved have not been released at this time.

