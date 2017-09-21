North Carolina Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident In Madison County

MADISON COUNTY (KFSM) — A motorcyclist was killed in Madison County on Thursday (Sept. 21), according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Randall Howe, 65, of Charlotte, North Carolina was driving at about 1:30 p.m. on Arkansas Highway 23 at the intersection of Highway 74 near Huntsville.

The report states Howe was negotiating a left curve and overcorrected, going off the right side of the highway.

It has not been confirmed if Howe was attending the Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally.