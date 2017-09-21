The Time You Eat Matters With Weight Loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're trying to lose weight today, a new study says that it's not what you eat, but when you eat that matters.

Researchers said timing your meals right is the key to beating obesity.

The most important factor they found is waiting at least three hours after your last meal before going to bed.

Researchers add that if you cram all your meals together or wait too long between eating, your weight loss progress could also be ruined.

It all boils down to metabolism and giving the body enough time to digest.