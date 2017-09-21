Veteran Honored With Plaque At Bentonville Library

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A former Bentonville Rotarian and decorated Navy veteran received a posthumous plaque Wednesday (Sept. 20) at the Bentonville Public Library.

Frank Butler’s plaque is dedicated to his life and achievements, which included decades of community and military service.

Butler, who died in 2016, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1963. He later served three tours in Southeast Asian, flying more than 650 missions with Helicopter Attack Squadron Three.

His service earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross, 27 Strike Flight air meals and two Navy Commendations for Valor.

Butler left the Navy after 31 years of service. He said being in the Navy never felt like a job because he loved serving his country.

A South Carolina native, Butler retired to Bentonville in 1989. Over the following years, he became an avid Rotarian, joined the Ozark Society, served on the board for the Benton County Habitat For Humanity and helped raise more than $100,000 for the library.