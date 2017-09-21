World War II Veteran Visits CAF Air-Power History Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Drake Field is hosting the CAF Air-Power History Tour through Sunday (Sept. 24). The tour lets you see and even fly in a World War II plane.

One of the event's visitors Thursday (Sept. 21) was World War II Veteran Connel Brown.

He said he used to fly in a B-29 Superfortress like one of the planes at the tour. As he looked on at the piece of history, he said he remembered just how reliable a plane like that was.

"We had to abort a mission seven times because the engine caught fire," Brown said. "It just reminds me of when I was about 18 to 20 years old."

Brown was a radio operator on a B-29, and said this is the third time since the war that he has seen one of these planes.

He said being this close to one again is just like being at home.