9-Year-Old Boy Missing In Madison County

CLIFTY (KFSM) — Crews are searching for a 9-year-old boy with Autism who has been missing since Thursday (Sept. 21) afternoon, according to Rick Evans, Madison County Sheriff.

The boy is described as weighing about 60 pounds and tall for his age. Evans said he was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue shirt and black shoes. He was carrying a soccer ball.

Evans said the boy wandered away from his home near Arkansas 23 and Arkansas 12 about 3 p.m. Crews have been searching for the boy since Thursday, Evans said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 479-738-2320.