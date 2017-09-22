Bentonville High Drum Major Chosen To Play In U.S. Army All-American Bowl

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bentonville High school student is the only Arkansan invited to play in the upcoming U.S. Army All-American Bowl halftime show.

“Suddenly in class I’m just going like screaming because I was so happy that I had gotten accepted into this,” said senior drum major Ethan Andrews.

Out of thousands of applicants across the country Andrews is one 125 students hand-picked to play in the show. It’s an opportunity he never thought he’d have, “I am honored to have the ability to represent the school the city and the state,” said Andrews.

As the only student from the natural state he’s set his expectations high.

“I`m expecting it to be similar to a drum core experience which is marching band to the extreme and I`m really excited to join a group of elite musicians.” Andrews said.

In addition to learning and connecting from other musical intellectuals during the show, Andrews hopes his success will inspire his younger band mates to chase after their dreams as well. “You should never be afraid to try and reach for an opportunity because the worst that could happen is you`ll be told no.”

As the tuba player prepares himself for his big debut, he cant help but reflect on who and what made this whole thing possible

“This band has shaped who I am today, I cannot honestly think of the kind of person I would be without this band. It`s made me a better musician it`s made me a better leader and it`s made me a better person overall.,” said Andrews.

You can watch his performance on Jan. 6th at the U.S.Army All-American Bowl in Alamodome, San Antonio Texas.