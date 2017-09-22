Man Leaps From Parking Deck To Escape Fayetteville Police

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A West Fork man jumped from a downtown parking deck while running from police Wednesday (Sept. 20) night.

Corey Chandler Land, 26, suffered a fractured leg after falling 20 feet when he jumped from the third deck of the Spring Street parking garage, police said.

Land was cited for fleeing and released from the hospital, police said.

Through two days of the 2017 Bikes, Blues & Barbecue Rally, police have arrested four people, all locals and all for public intoxication.

Police have cited seven people, the majority of who were local, mostly for disobeying traffic signals and violating noise ordinances.

No motorcycles have been reported stolen, police said.