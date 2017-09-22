School Bus Involved In Accident In Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — A school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday afternoon (Sept. 21) four miles east of Sallisaw.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened shortly before 4 p.m. on U.S. 64 and Central High Road.

Police said a Chevy driven by a 17-year-old white male from Muldrow was driving east bound on U.S. 64 behind the school bus. When the bus attempted to turn north onto Central High Road, the teen rear-ended the bus.

No injuries were reported. Officers on scene said the cause of the accident was due to inattentive driving by the teen.