Springdale Couple Arrested After Police Find Drugs, Stolen Guns In Their Home

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale couple was arrested Thursday (Sept. 21) after police found them with drugs, stolen firearms and more than $100,000 in cash, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Lakeita Johnson, 27, and Darryl Freeman, 26, were arrested in connection with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; two counts of theft by receiving; two counts of simultaneous possession of firearms by a certain person; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful use of a communication device; distributing a controlled substance near certain facilities and maintaining a drug premises.

Springdale police arrested Freeman after a traffic stop about 2 p.m. Thursday near his home on Joshua Place. They took him back to his home, where they found Johnson and the couple’s infant daughter.

Inside Freeman’s car and home, police found six pounds of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, $9,000 in cash, drug ledgers and paraphernalia, and several guns, two of which were reported stolen, according to the report.

Police also found a receipt for a storage unit on South Old Missouri Road. Inside the unit, police found $100,000 in cash, multiple hand guns, rifles, supressors and a shotgun, ammunition and one ounce of crack cocaine, according to the report.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency assisted in Thursday’s arrest.

Johnson and Freeman were being held Friday (Sept. 22) at the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bonds.

Both Johnson and Freeman have hearings set for Oct. 23 in Washington County Circuit Court.