3 Oklahoma Holds Off Baylor 49-41

WACO, Tex. (KFOR)–Two fourth quarter touchdowns from Trey Sermon led Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0) to an eight point win at Baylor (0-4, 0-1).

The Sooners got a big play on the first play of the game, with Jeff Badet returning the opening kickoff 70 yards to the Baylor 29.

Oklahoma took advantage of the field position, with Baker Mayfield throwing to Mark Andrews for a 24-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the game.

After stopping Baylor, OU scored on their next possession as well, with Mayfield finding Dimitri Flowers wide open in the middle of the field for a 52-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 with 7:55 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma had to punt on their third possession, and Baylor got a 42-yard return from Tony Nicholson, plus a personal foul penalty on OU’s Parnell Motley to give the Bears the ball at the OU 19.

It took Baylor just one play to score, with Zach Smith passing to Denzel Mims for the 19-yard touchdown, cutting OU’s lead to 14-7 with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Badet fumbled, but recovered on the 1-yard line.

That set up OU’s longest play in school history.

Abdul Adams scored on a 99-yard touchdown run to extend OU’s lead to 21-7 with 5 seconds left in the first quarter.

Baylor responded with a short scoring drive after Oklahoma’s attempt at an onside kick went out of bounds.

The Bears got a 32-yard field goal from Conner Martin to cut the Sooners’ lead to 21-10 with 12:39 to play in the first half.

The Sooners used big plays to respond, with Mayfield going up top to CeeDee Lamb, who made a bobbling catch for a gain of 47.

Mayfield then zipped a pass to Andrews for a gain of 28, and Mayfield took a big hit on the throw, but popped up.

It set up a 3-yard touchdown run from Flowers out of the “wildcat” formation, giving OU a 28-10 lead with 10:06 to play in the second quarter.

Baylor struck for a big play on the next possession, with Zach Smith passing to Mims for a 71-yard touchdown to make it 28-17 Sooners with 8:48 to play in the second quarter.

Baylor got a big play on the opening possession of the second half to make it a one score game.

Smith passed to Chris Platt for a 72-yard touchdown, then the Bears went for two points and got it on a Smith pass to Tony Nicholson to make it 28-25 with 14:15 to play in the third quarter.

After forcing OU to punt, Baylor marched to a 41-yard field goal from Martin to tie the game at 28 with 8:22 to play in the third quarter.

Oklahoma turned it over on the next possession with Marquise Brown fumbling and the Bears recovering at their own 31.

Baylor got a 46-yard field goal from Martin to take the lead 31-28, with 2:45 to play in the third quarter.

The Sooners offense finally had a response, as Mayfield found Jeff Badet down the left sideline for a 48-yard touchdown to put OU back on top, 35-31, with 55 seconds left in the third quarter.