5NEWS Weather: Next Front Brings Chilly Weather; Minimal Rain

The system that is set to bring drastic temperatures changes across our area is currently located across Nevada and slowly advancing to the east-southeast.

A steady flow of moisture is present ahead of the low from the panhandles into the Dakotas.

The highest rain totals in the next week will be located in this large plume of moisture from the north to the north.

Locally, rain totals won’t be as much but we’ll at least get some rain falling across the area starting as early as Monday and then a few showers behind the front on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Of greater interest… the cold weather.

This temperature map shows next Sunday at 7am. Lows in NW Arkansas will be in the low 40s, possibly upper 30s in the valley locations.

Across the greater Fort Smith area, lows are expected to be in the mid 40s.

Bottom line: It’s warm now but big changes are just a few days away!

-Garrett