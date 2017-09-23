Bikers Compete For The Title Of Grand Champion In “Battle Of The Bikes”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- As one of the largest charity motorcycle rallies in the country, Bikes Blues & BBQ comes to an end Saturday (Sept. 23). Bikers are spending their day voting for a new grand champion in the "Battle of the Bikes" competition.

"When a guy builds his motorcycle, puts his own thoughts and ideas into the design of the motorcycle, he`s able to incorporate the design and make it functional ... that's what I look for," said one biker.

Spectators and judges choose from 44 unique bikes from all over the country.

One contestant from Little Rock said it takes more time than money to get his bike show ready. "It took a lot of time to put this together and a lot of time to customize it, piece it and get the right flow of lines," said contestant Ken Clay.

After the judges decide on one of three bikes from each category the crowd gets to cast their votes for the final winner by screaming and clapping for their favorite entry.

This years title and belt went to Evan Arter from Oklahoma and his 2010 Harley Davidson. Arter gets to take home the battle belt and keeps bragging rights until next year.