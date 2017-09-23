Downtown Runaround Set To Benefit The Jones Center

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Registration is underway for the 2nd annual Downtown Runaround, which includes a one mile “funnest run”, along with 5K and 10K races.

The event, organized by both The Jones Center and Camp War Eagle, includes races that are designed for both children and adults.

Downtown Runaround will be on Saturday, October 7, with the “funnest run” getting underway at 8:30 a.m. at the Jones Center in Springdale.

The Jones Center is a recreation, education, and event center for families located in downtown Springdale, Arkansas.

Proceeds from the event with be equally split between the center and Camp War Eagle.

Tickets can be purchased here. Prices for each race will increase by $5.00 starting Sunday (Sept. 24).