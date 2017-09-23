First Fall Cool-Down Coming Soon

The first Cold Front of Fall will arrive midweek this upcoming week!

The heat and humidity should continue through Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will start to arrive by late Monday and early Tuesday. Showers and some storms could be possible through Wednesday. Here are the latest rain chances for early next week:

MONDAY

_____

TUESDAY

Once the Cold Front sweeps through, highs will drop into the 70s for both NW Arkansas and the River Valley. Both Fayetteville and Fort Smith have not seen highs in the 70s since September 12th.

-Matt