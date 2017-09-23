Hurricane Maria: US East Coast Warned To Monitor Storm

ATLANTA (CNN) — After clobbering Caribbean islands through the week, Hurricane Maria could bring “direct impacts” to the US East Coast in the coming days.

“It becoming increasingly likely that some direct impacts will occur along portions of the coast next week,” the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory on Saturday (Sept. 23). “Interests in the Bahamas and along the Carolina and Mid-Atlantic coasts should monitor the progress of Maria.”

Forecasters expect “dangerous surf and rip currents” along southeastern US beaches over the next several days.

“Swells from Maria are increasing along the coast of the southeastern United States and are expected to reach the mid-Atlantic coast tonight and on Sunday . … These swells will likely cause dangerous surf and rip currents at the beach through much of next week,” the hurricane center said.

The Category 3 storm is carrying maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and is 245 miles east of Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas. It is moving at 8 miles per hour.

“Maria will move away from the Bahamas into the open waters of the western Atlantic today,” the center said.