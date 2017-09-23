Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes In Southern Mexico

(CBS NEWS)– new alarm in a country reeling from two still-more-powerful quakes this month that have killed nearly 400 people.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the new temblor was centered about 12 miles southeast of Matias Romero in the state of Oaxaca.

The director of Mexico’s disaster agency says it’s an aftershock of the 8.1 quake that hit on Sept. 7 off the country’s southern coast.

The new quake also swayed buildings in Mexico City, which is trying to recover from a magnitude 7.1 temblor that struck on Tuesday, killing at least 295 people.

The USGS says there is a “low likelihood of casualties and damage.”

CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports that seismic alarms sounded in the Mexican capital. The aftershock swayed buildings and prompted civil defense officials to temporarily suspend rescue operations in the rubble of buildings downed by Thursday’s quake.

The quake was much weaker than the quake that hit on Tuesday, killing at least 295 people and knocking down buildings across the capital.

As rescue operations stretched into Day 5, residents throughout the city held out hope that dozens still missing might be found alive. More than half the dead -157 – perished in the capital, while another 73 died in the state of Morelos, 45 in Puebla, 13 in Mexico State, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

Along a 60-foot stretch of a bike lane in Mexico City’s downtown, families huddled under tarps and donated blankets Friday, awaiting word of loved ones trapped in the four-story-high pile of rubble behind them.

This is a developing story.