Maumelle Police Officer Involved In Fatality Accident On State Highway 100

MAUMELLE (KTHV) — Just before 1 a.m., on Saturday (Sept. 23) while responding to a call for service, Maumelle police officer Christopher Austin Cruse was involved in a head on collision with a Jeep.

The driver of the jeep, 22-year-old Anthony Walker of Maumelle, was killed in the accident. Officer Cruse sustained injuries to both legs. There were two passengers in the Jeep who also sustained injuries. All injured parties were transported via ambulance to area hospitals for medical care.

The preliminary investigation of the accident site indicated that Officer Cruse was traveling northbound on State Highway 100 approaching State Highway 365, and the Jeep was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes at the time of the collision.

Arkansas State Police were requested by Maumelle police to work this accident and they responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Any questions regarding this accident should be directed to the Arkansas State Police Public Information Office.