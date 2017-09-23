Oklahoma State Falls To TCU In Big 12 Opener

TCU got the ball first and marched to a 29-yard field goal by Jonathan Song. It was the Horned Frogs’ first field goal attempt of the season and gave TCU a 3-0 lead with 10:46 to play in the first quarter.

OSU’s first possession gained just 13 yards in six plays and the Cowboys had to punt.

This time a 31-yarder from Song made it 6-0 Frogs with 2:45 to play in the first quarter.

OSU struck back in a big way on their next possession, as Mason Rudolph went deep to James Washington for an 86-yard touchdown and a 7-6 Cowboys lead with 2:15 left in the first quarter.

TCU responded on the ensuing possession, marching 75 yards in six plays, with Darius Anderson scoring on a 28-yard touchdown run to put the Horned Frogs back on top 13-7 with 14:28 to play in the first half.

The Cowboys gave it back to TCU on the next possession, as the Frogs’ Ben Banogu knocked the ball out of Rudolph’s hand on a rollout and Corey Bethley recovered for TCU at their own 38-yard line.

The Frogs capitalized, as Kenny Hill lobbed a pass to John Diarse for a 9-yard touchdown, making it 20-7 TCU with 7:15 to play in the second quarter.

Oklahoma State responded with a 29-yard field goal from Matt Ammendola to cut the TCU lead to 20-10 with 4:46 to play in the first half.

The OSU defense made a big play next, with Tre Flowers intercepting an overthrown pass by Kenny Hill and returning it five yards to the OSU 24-yard line.

The Cowboys offense couldn’t do anything with the turnover, however and had to punt after three downs.

It was OSU’s turn for a turnover on the first possession of the second half, as defensive tackle Chris Bradley made a tremendous play, while being blocked, to intercept Rudolph at the OSU 42-yard line.

The Horned Frogs converted the turnover into points again on a six-play drive, with Darius Anderson scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run off a pitch from Hill.

TCU led 27-10 with 11:59 to play in the third quarter. OSU responded with a 10-play, 78-yard drive. Several completions to Marcell Ateman set up the touchdown, an impressive escape from the rush by Rudolph, who threaded the needle to Dillon Stoner in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown, cutting TCU’s lead to 27-17 with 8:37 to play in the third quarter.

The Frogs responded again, going 75 yards in nine plays, with Sewo Olanilua scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run off a direct snap from the “wildcat” formation.

The play was reviewed, and it appeared Olanilua did not cross the plane of the goal line before he fumbled and OSU recovered, but officials let the play stand and the Cowboys trailed 34-17 with 4:34 to play in the third quarter.

After stopping OSU, TCU tacked on a field goal, getting a 31-yarder from Jonathan Song to make it 37-17 Frogs with 12:03 to play in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys responded with a 10-play, 79-yard drive, with Rudolph keeping from a yard out to score, cutting the TCU lead to 37-24 with 9:44 to play in the fourth quarter.

OSU’s defense then got their first 3-and-out stop, as Calvin Bundage sacked Hill on 3rd down, giving the Cowboys the ball back.

OSU began to march and threaten to score, but they got too fancy, with Rudolph throwing a lateral to Jalen McCleskey, who then tried to throw a pass, but it was overthrown and intercepted by Nick Orr at the TCU 5-yard line.

The Cowboys got the ball back, and a 34-yard pass form Rudolph to McCleskey set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Justice Hill, making it 37-31 TCU with 3:03 to play.

TCU clinched the win when they got the ball back, with Anderson going 42 yards for a touchdown to make it 44-31 Horned Frogs. TCU ended the ensuing OSU drive with L.J. Collier intercepting a Rudolph pass to clinch the 44-31 win.