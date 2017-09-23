Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Peach Dumplings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Hey Good Cookin' is just the taste of fall you have been craving! Heather Artripe dazzles us with her peach dumplings topped with a salted bourbon caramel sauce that will make your mouth water.

Peach Dumplings

Ingredients

2 cans Crescent Rolls, unrolled and taken apart

16 frozen peach slices

¼ C butter

¼ C brown sugar

1 t vanilla

Cinnamon, for sprinkling

Ground Cardamom, for sprinkling

Directions

Preheat oven to 375.

Butter a 9 x 13 baking dish. Roll each peach slice in a crescent roll.

Place in dish, with the small corner tucked underneath.

Melt butter and add vanilla.

Brush butter vanilla mixture over the crescent rolls.

Sprinkle with Cinnamon and Cardamom.

Sprinkle your brown sugar on top.

Bake for 35 - 40 minutes.

Salted Bourbon Caramel Sauce

Ingredients

1 stick or 8 T of unsalted butter

1 C packed brown sugar

¾ C heavy whipping cream

2 t vanilla

2 t salt

2 or 3 T bourbon (I use Jim Beam)

Directions

In a saucepan, add your butter and melt over medium heat, swirl to avoid burning.

Reduce heat slightly and add brown sugar, whisk constantly for 3 minutes.

Add in your heavy whipping cream and whisk constantly for 3 minutes.

Remove from heat, add in vanilla and salt, whisk to incorporate.

Add in bourbon, whisk to incorporate.

Add to a jar to cool completely. The Caramel sauce will need to be cooled completely to hold its shape.

