Texas A&M Holds Off Arkansas In Overtime Thriller

ARLINGTON, Tex. (KFSM)–For the third time in four years, the Southwest Classic ended in overtime as Texas A&M held off Arkansas 50-43. The Razorbacks have lost six straight games to the Aggies.

Christian Kirk scored in overtime following a pass interference call on Razorback freshman Kamren Curl. On the next drive, Austin Allen’s third down pass was intercepted by Armani Watts to end the game.

Jared Cornelius was knocked down on the opening punt return, which led to Texas A&M cover man Travon Fuller’s ejection. Just a few minutes later, Cornelius was on the receiving end of a six yard touchdown pass from Austin Allen. The lead was short lived, as Christian Kirk broke free for an 81 yard touchdown to tie the game at 7, the score after one quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Cole Kelley tossed his second career touchdown to David Williams. Kelley saw a number of snaps throughout the game as Allen was sacked six times. With a 14-7 lead, Henre’ Toliver intercepted Kellen Mond, leading to a Chase Hayden touchdown run two plays later. The freshman finished with 77 yards and a score on 13 carries.

Arkansas’s first drive after halftime was punctuated by Cornelius injuring his left ankle and being carted off to the locker room. It was later revealed that Cornelius had suffered an achilles injury. The Razorbacks 21-17 lead quickly vanished as the Aggies grabbed their first lead of the game on a 23 yard rushing touchdown by Keith Ford.

The rivals went back and forth in the fourth quarter, totaling 34 points in the final frame. Williams notched a rushing touchdown (one of three scores for the graduate transfer) and Jonathan Nance caught a 44 yard touchdown from Allen. Texas A&M answered on a 44 yard run by Ford and a 99 yard kickoff return by Kirk.

After some trouble scoring inside the five yard line against TCU, Arkansas was efficient in the red zone, scoring on five of six trips.

The Hogs finished with 457 yards of balanced offense 226 rushing and 231 passing).

On defense, Dre Greenlaw and Scoota Harris led the Hogs with 14 tackles each.

The Razorbacks return home to host New Mexico State at 11 a.m. next Saturday, September 30. The game will be televised on SEC Network.