Thunder Acquire All-Star Carmelo Anthony From Knicks

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFSM)–The NBA wild free agent signing period was centered in the summer, but another big splash occurred today. According to ESPN, the New York Knicks agreed to Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The deal is expected to be finalized on Monday. Oklahoma City will send Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a 2018 second round pick to New York in exchange for the ten time All-Star.

Anthony is just the latest big name to join the Thunder, after Paul George jumped ship from the Pacers earlier this summer to play alongside NBA MVP Russell Westbrook.

The 33-year-old already has ties to Oklahoma City. Thunder assistant general manager Troy Weaver was one of the main pieces in recruiting Anthony to Syracuse University, where he contributed to the school’s lone national championship in 2003.

Anthony averaged over 22 points per game this past season, and has scored nearly 25 points per game over nearly 1000 career games.