Toddler Dies Due To Suspicious Injuries; Father Jailed for Domestic Battery

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A two-year-old boy, who was taken to the emergency room of Mercy Hospital, later died at the hospital Saturday (Sept. 23) morning, according to Fort Smith police.

The police went to Mercy Hospital regarding a child who was brought to the emergency room by ambulance with suspicious injuries. Officers discovered the child had what appeared to be minor visible injuries to the left side of the face. Officers were also informed by hospital personnel the child’s brain was bleeding. The boy was later pronounced deceased.

A police investigation reveals that the child was at home with his father, Terrell Powell, 32, and his three-year-old sister. Earlier in the morning, the father told police his son had been crying and having trouble sleeping. Powell told investigators the child appeared lethargic and wasn’t breathing normally. Rather than call EMS, he carried the child around the home and waited for his wife to come home from working the night shift. The mother of the child, Amanda Powell, 28, arrived home just after 6 a.m. EMS was then called to the home located in the 9700 block of Haven Boulevard. Both the child and mother were transported to the hospital.

Investigators interviewed Terrell Powell, and at the conclusion of interviews, placed him under arrest on suspicion of Domestic Battery 1st Degree. He is currently being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center without bond.

The child’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.