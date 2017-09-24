1 Dead 6 Injured In Antioch Church Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS) — At least 1 person was killed and six others injured in a shooting at an Antioch church.

Metro Nashville Police rushed to the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road around 11:15 Sunday (Sept. 24) morning on reports of several people shot.

The victims were sent to both Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center. The hospitals have been placed on mass casualty alert.

The first person hit was a woman who was walking to her vehicle in the parking lot. She died at the scene.

According to police, the gunman then entered the church through the back and fired multiple rounds.

Six innocent people were injured. Police said a man inside confronted the shooter, who was then pistol whipped by the gunman.

The man, who has a gun permit, went out to his vehicle to get his gun and came back in the church.

The man told police that when the shooter saw him with his gun, the shooter then shot himself. Police said the gunman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Five of the victims were also taken to Vandy – three women and two men.

Two other victims were taken to Skyline Medical Center including the man who was pistol whipped.

Most of the victims were reported to be elderly.