Bikes Blues & BBQ And The Law

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Eleven arrests were made from Friday (Sept. 22) to Saturday (Sept. 23) at the 2017 Bike Blues & BBQ rally, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Being drunk in public was the number one reason for arrests, by police.

Nine accidents happened, the most serious was a car versus motorcycle crash at Wedington Drive and Hamestring Road. The bike riders sustained moderate injuries, according to police.

Thirty-one citations were issued by police, mainly for noise and reckless driving.

The upside: No stolen motorcycles, however, there was one that caught fire on Dickson Street on Saturday.