Chocolate Festival Benefits Fort Smith Library

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- The annual Friends of the Library Chocolate Festival is benefiting local library branches while offering every kind of chocolate treat.

Whether you're a kid or young at heart, most everyone enjoys their favorite kind of chocolate.

"There's brownies, there's cupcakes," Michael Farrar said. "There are a lot of vendors here with samples and everything is really good."

"We have 19 different businesses and organizations and individuals that are here decide what kind of chocolate they want to bring," Jennifer Goodson, library director said. "We sell a ticket and once you have a ticket, you can go around and choose all the things you want to."

While you can find anything chocolate at the festival, the true purpose of the event is to give back to the library.

"Books are so important," Janie Stamps, Pilot Club of Fort Smith said.

"There are computers [at the library] and it's still a wonderful thing to read a book instead of watching a movie," Sam Bradley, Dewey's Cafe said. "I've seen a lot of people who have really learned a great deal."

Those at the library said this is the most anticipated event each year.

"[The library] expects to raise about $2,500 and all of that will go right back to the library for books, DVD's, programs and other things to help the library," Goodson said.

Each group who participated in the festival was required to bring at least 200 treats.

If you missed out on this year's event, organizers said to mark your calendar for next year as the festival is held the last Sunday in September each year.

For more information about Friends of the Library or how you can help, click here.